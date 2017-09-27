Gor Mahia 2-1 Sofapaka FC: K'Ogalo inch closer to a record title

Meddie Kagere dashed hopes of Batoto ba Mungu with a match-winning goal that takes K’Ogalo close to a record title

Gor Mahia maintained their push for the Kenyan Premier League crown after they upset Sofapaka 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Kenyan Premier League mid-week action had observed two draws in Nairobi and Nakuru. Mathare United battled to hold nine-time champions, AFC Leopards to a barren draw at Kasarani.

In Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium, things were not any different for former champions, Ulinzi Stars, who were also forced to share the spoil with relegation candidate, Thika United in yet another scoreless draw.

Both Thika United and Mathare United are ideal candidates for relegation to the National Super League next year unless they pull some sterling displays in remaining matches.

But the script was slightly different in the Lakeside City of Kisumu where Meddie Kagere’s second-half goal saved coach Dylan Kerr an eminent draw against the side that beat Gor Mahia 2-0 in the opening leg.

George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo opened the scores with his second consecutive goal for K’Ogalo. The former Thur Gem Secondary School alumnus also came through with a goal and an assist in Gor Mahia’s wins against defending champions Tusker last weekend in Kericho.

Playing on the same surface he made his name during the National Secondary School Games close to a decade ago, Odhiambo opened the scores for the home side in the ninth minute.

But his effort was canceled out by Umaru Kasumba, who restored parity with Sofapaka’s equalizer. But with 20 minutes to go and Sofapaka holding their ground for a draw, Kagere popped up with yet another important goal for Gor Mahia in the 64th minute to restore the home side’s advantage.

The win took Kerr’s record to 10 undefeated league games since he resumed office as K’Ogalo coach last July. The win also saw Gor Mahia open an eight-point lead at the summit with 48.

Sofapaka remained fourth on the log with 36 points, two below Ulinzi Stars. Kakamega Homeboyz are second with 40 points.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Godfrey Walusimbi, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Earnest Wendo, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Subs: Fredrick Odhiambo, Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno, Jean Baptiste, Oliver Maloba, Timothy Otieno and Anthony Mbugua.

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Aloro Rodgers, Okoti Humphrey, Mugabi Jonathan, Oduor Kennedy, Oduor Michael, Feni Ali, Kasumba Umaru, Mang'oli Bernard and Otinya Morven.



Subs: Opiyo George (GK), Mutira Samwel, Ochola Francis, Echesa Hillary, Magonya Brian, Otieno Leroy and Okare Ezekiel.