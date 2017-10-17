Gor Mahia 3-0 Sharks: K’Ogalo smell title

The win saw Gor Mahia restore their 15 points lead at the summit ahead of second-placed Sofapaka who have 48 points

Rwandan International, Jacques Tuyisenge joined Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot race with his hat-trick against Kariobangi Sharks on Tuesday.

Tuyisenge's three goals in K’Ogalo’s 3-1 win over KPL debutants, Sharks at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, took him joint top with Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt, both on 12 goals.

The win in Kisumu ensured that Gor Mahia completed a double against the league debutants whom they welcomed into the top flight competition with an identical 3-1 brushing in the first match last March.

Tuyisenge opened his goal account in the 11th minute before doubling K’Ogalo’s advantage in the 21st minute only to complete his hat-trick with 11 minutes to the break.

The win was very important for Gor Mahia who lost by a solitary goal last weekend in the hands of a struggling Mathare United at Thika Sub-County Stadium. Dylan Kerr will just require a simple draw in his next match against Kakamega Homeboys away in Mumias, on October 29th to win his maiden KPL tile and Gor Mahia's 16th.

The win saw Gor Mahia restore their 15 points lead at the summit ahead of second-placed Sofapaka who have 48 points.