Gor Mahia 3-1 Bandari: Unstoppable K'Ogalo on course for title

Gor Mahia made it eight wins in ten league outings after they defeated Bandari FC 3-1 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

The Green Army has been doing well of late as compared to their opponents, who prior to the meeting, they had lost four matches in a row, and managed to collect a single point from a possible 15 in the last five league matches.

K’Ogalo scored the opener through former Thika United star Francis Kahata. The forward raced clear to finish an inch perfect pass from Wellington Ochieng’ and cool the nerves of the home fans in the 39th minute.

Meddie Kagere made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, capitalizing on a mistake from defender Felly Mulumba to score his tenth of the season, and give his team the much needed confidence. The goal made the visitors play cautiously, trying to avoid more embarrassment.

Gor Mahia continued pushing for a third goal, pinning their hosts in their own half, and it was no surprise when defender Ochieng' made it 3-0 with 25 minutes to go, finishing Kahata's accurate pass.

Paul Nkata's side scored their only goal late into the match, but it was too little too late for the Dockers, who have now lost five matches in a row.

At Sudi Stadium, Richard Makumbi picked his first point as Western Stima coach after holding hosts Nzoia Sugar to a barren draw. Nzoia came into the match as favourites, but the relegation threatened side gave their best to get a valuable point.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Godfrey Walusimbi, Wellington Ochieng, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohamed, Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere.

Subs: Fredrick Onyango, Oliver Maloba, Jean Baptiste, Timothy Otieno, Philemon Otieno, Anthony Mbugua and Joash Onyango.

Bandari starting XI: Joseph Okoth, Abdalla Hassan, Fred Nkata, Felly Mulumba, Andrew Waiswa, Noah Abich, Shaban Kenga, Sunday Opudo, Fred Cosmas, Wilberforce Lugogo and Darius Msagha.