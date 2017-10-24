Gor Mahia coach accept KPL charges, apologize

Television footage, however, shows a charged Kerr being refrained by Gor Mahia technical bench as he protested the decision

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has admitted to charges slapped on him by the Kenyan Premier League for destroying a property belonging to a stadium management during a league match against Sofapaka.

Kerr was on Tuesday charged for destroying a plastic chair belonging to Thika Sub-County Stadium when he stormed to the pitch in protest of Sofapaka’s goal.

KPL-Independent Disciplinary and Complains Committee (IDCC) on Tuesday charged the Englishman for his violent conduct before he was slapped with cash fine.

Kerr who wrapped the league title with K’Ogalo last weekend owned up to his unbecoming behaviour, but denied by equal measures extra charges of invading the pitch.

“I kicked the chair in frustration at one of my players. I apologise for that and will pay Thika Stadium which I said I would at the game,” Kerr Twitted.

“I was never sanctioned (against) Sofapaka and have never set foot on the football field, maybe they should get the facts right."

