Gor Mahia accused of doctoring gate collections for Sharks match

Kariobangi Sharks have accused Gor Mahia of withholding their 20 percent of the money received from gate collection during their league match.

According to Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda, the promoted side have already lodged a complaint demanding to know why they are yet to receive the percentage as required by law.

In a letter obtained by Goal signed by Oguda and copied to Sharks and Gor Mahia, KPL have given Gor Mahia seven days to clarify the matter or else they will forfeit the amount from the monthly grants.

"The net collection after deduction of all expenses was Sh296,275. A share of 20% of this figure amounts 59,255 and not Sh75,395 as quoted in your email.

“Based on the tabulation sheet certified by Chris Kuguru of Timam Events and Ticketing Info, we are convinced that this is the true and correct reflection of the collection realized in the match.

“Any other purported tabulation by Gor Mahia FC is outright fraud that we condemn and by copy of this letter, we call upon Gor Mahia chairman to investigate and sanction such officials that try to malign and bring the management of football into disrepute.

“We are further satisfied that based on this tabulation, Gor Mahia should have paid your club Sh59, 255.00.

"We are therefore, calling upon Gor Mahia management to make good the difference within (7) days from the date of this letter, failure to which we shall deduct the amount from their grants and credit your account accordingly.”

The gate collection was from the double header matches – Gor Mahia v Nakumatt and Kariobangi Sharks v Zoo Kericho - played on July 30 at Nyayo Stadium.