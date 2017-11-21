Gor Mahia ace mourns Stima's relegation

Stima was relegated to the lower tier alongside Muhoroni Youth after finishing second from bottom in the Kenyan Premier League

Gor Mahia midfielder, Kenneth Muguna has mourned the relegation of Western Stima to the National Super League.

Stima was relegated to the lower tier alongside Muhoroni Youth after finishing second from bottom in the Kenyan Premier League last season.

But the former Stima midfielder, whose fine form with champions, Gor Mahia this season played a major role in the downfall of Kisumu County-based side, termed Stima's relegation as 'disappointing'.

"Extremely disappointed to see my former club go down over the weekend. Wishing Western Stima the quickest come back to the top flight," Muguna said.

The 2016 KPL Most Valuable Player, Muguna joined Gor Mahia from Western Stima last season on a two-year deal.







