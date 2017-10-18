Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards neck to neck on disciplinary table

Sofapaka is the most disciplined side with 27 yellow cards while Chemelil Sugar is the most undisciplined club with 68 points

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have taken their rivalry a notch high, going neck-to-neck in the Kenyan Premier League disciplinary table.

While the two perennial rivals may be sitting in two complete edges on the table currently; K’Ogalo topping the league with 63 points while AFC Leopards have only accumulated almost half of Gor Mahia's points that places them 10th, Ingwe however, are not willing to let Dylan Kerr charges take all praise when it comes to the number of bookings on the pitch.

Gor Mahia are among the top teams with a poor disciplinary record, having accumulated 48 points from their 46 straight yellow and one red card this season.

AFC Leopards, on the other hand, have bagged 42 points from the same number of yellow cards.

Second-placed, Sofapaka is the most disciplined KPL side with only 27 yellow cards while Chemelil Sugar is the most undisciplined outfit with 68 points (54 yellow cards, four-second yellow and two red cards).

Tusker are joint second with 61 points, same as Zoo FC while Ulinzi Stars have accumulated 48 yellow cards and a red card.