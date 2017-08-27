Gor Mahia - AFC Leopards Preview: Who will carry the day in 82nd derby?

This going to be an 82nd derby, with Gor Mahia coming as favourites compared to AFC Leopards, who have struggled this season.

The fifteen times league champions are top of the table with 43 points, 20 more than 13th placed Ingwe. K’Ogalo has conceded just 13 goals (same as total number of goals scored by their opponents in the 20 matches played). The 2015 champions have also scored 23 goals in the process.

Dylan Kerr is enjoying a perfect record of five straight wins as compared to AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano, who has managed to get two wins, one draw and two defeats.

Gor Mahia has won eight of the past 17 matches against AFC Leopards, drawing four times and losing the rest. In the last five matches, K’Ogalo has been dominant, after winning three, drawing once and losing once.

View photos Dylan Kerr Gor Mahia coach More

But the most interesting part is the number of goals scored. AFC Leopards has soaked in eight goals and scored just two.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: Goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo has seemingly dislodged Boniface Oluoch from the goal, after putting impressive displays. The custodian has conceded a single goal in Gor Mahia's last four matches. Odhiambo's concentration is good and his flexibility is way better than Oluoch. It is going to be his first derby and he will definitely want to impress.

Kenneth Muguna: He was the chief tormentor when the two sides met in the first leg. The ex-Western Stima man controlled the midfield well alongside Ernest Wendo. With the youngster aiming at getting a perfect reputation ahead of his rumored exit at the end of the season, AFC Leopards presents a perfect opportunity for him to shine.

AFC Leopards: It is going to be Gabriel Andika's first derby - starting in goal, after ousting Ian Otieno whose form has gone down. Despite Ingwe's inconsistent run especially in the league, Andika has been on top form, sometimes making extraordinary saves to deny the opponent. It is going to be a tough task for him in his bid to stop a ruthless K’Ogalo attack.

View photos AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano More

Aziz Okaka is the latest star player to crop for the troubled AFC Leopards. He is known for scoring important goals as well as creating scoring opportunities. His link up play is also good; he will play a vital role in unlocking one of the best defenses in the top tier.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Peter Odhiambo, Karim Nizigiyimana, Wellington Ochieng, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Earnest Wendo, Kenneth Muguna, Meddie Kagere, Godfrey Walusimbi, George Odhiambo and Jacques Tuyisenge.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Sikhayi, Mike Kibwage, Robinson Kamura, Abdalla Salim, Victor Majid, Whyvonne Isuza, Aziz Okaka, Alexis Kitenge, Vincent Oburu and Marcellus Ingotsi.