Gor Mahia - Bandari Preview: Huge test for title chasing K'Ogalo

Gor Mahia won the first leg 2-1, and in the last 13 matches, the Green Army has won seven, drawn two and lost four times

Gor Mahia has gone for nine matches without testing defeat (if you remove two wins against Nakumatt), winning seven of those and drawing two.

On the other hand, Bandari have lost four matches in a row and collected a point from a possible 15 in the last five matches,

A win for the hosts will take the team closer to the title, but a win for the Paul Nkata led side will ensure the Dockers make a step towards top five finish by the end of the season.

K’Ogalo is currently the best attacking side in the league, having scored 36 times this season, and conceded just 15 goals. The visitors have scored 17 goals and conceded 20.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: With nine goals and three assists, Meddie Kagere will always pose a great danger against the visitors, he should not rove alone. Another player, who might be effective, is George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo, he has been involved in the team's nine goals, scoring four and assisting five, he might as well have a say in this one.

Bandari: Michael Apudo will be needed to be at his best to dictate the tempo as well and ensure possession is not lost easily. Shaban Kenga's pace and trickery will most definitely be the key to penetrate a tough Gor Mahia defense, not easy though.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Godfrey Walusimbi, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Earnest Wendo, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Bandari: Joseph Okoth, Noah Abich, Felly Mulumba, Fred Nkata, Bernard Odhiambo, Michael Apudo, Abdallah Hassan, Anthony Wambani, Cosmas Fred, Shaban Kenga and Siraj Mohammed.