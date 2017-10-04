Gor Mahia break Naivas shelves in a friendly

K'Ogalo used the chance to give those players, who have found it hard breaking into the squad this season, playing time

Second string Gor Mahia side humiliated Naivas FC in a friendly match staged at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday.

K'Ogalo, who have opened 15 points lead in the Kenyan Premier League, thrashed the division One side 6-1 in the first friendly lined up during the Fifa International week.

Gor Mahia used the opportunity to give those players who have found it hard breaking into the squad this season, playing time.

Former Thur Gem goalkeeper, Shabaan Odhoji was handed a rare start and the ex-Ushuru custodian did not disappoint, putting up a brave show, allowing only one goal past him with Gor Mahia leading 5-0 at the break.

Boniface Onyango scored a brace for a marauding young K’Ogalo side with, Oliver Maloba, John Ndirangu, Anthony Mbugua and Mohamed Maqbul scoring the other goals.