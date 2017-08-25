Gor Mahia captain upbeat ahead of a record ‘Mashemeji derby’

Musa Mohammed will lead K'Ogalo out of the tunnels at Nyayo Stadium as the most experienced player in the Kenyan derby on Sunday

Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed is looking forward to a record 14th ‘Mashemeji derby’ when they face AFC Leopards on Sunday.

Mohammed will lead Gor Mahia out of the tunnels at Nyayo Stadium as the most experienced player in the derby having played in such intimidating environment 13 times previously.

“I am surprised to have played in all those derbies. 13? It's a good feeling to be involved in a derby because any player would wish to play such a big match," the Gor Mahia captain told the club’s official website on Friday.

The experienced center-defender said the team is ready to complete a double over Ingwe whom they beat 3-0 in the opening leg.

"We are ready for all assignments ahead of us and derby is just one of them. The team is in good shape and everything is running well."

The team leader, however, said that Gor Mahia will be under a little pressure by virtue of being at the summit. "Leading the table is good and it comes with pressure though we prefer such because that's one of the elements that push us to offer our best in every match to maintain the position. We need it because we know what we want.”

Gor Mahia will be facing AFC Leopards for the third time this year having also beaten Ingwe by the same 3-0 score line during Super Cup tournament in Tanzania.