Gor Mahia clinch ‘inter-webs’ derby contest

‘Mashemeji derby’ may have ended in a 1-1 draw at, but that was just the other half, the second half was yet to come.

Ugandan born, Rwandan striker, Meddie Kagere scored an equalizer to cancel out Musa Mohammed’s own goal for AFC Leopards' opener in the 12th minute for a 31st draw of the 82 derbies.

But the game quickly changed venue, from Nyayo to the internet, with Gor Mahia getting the better side of their perennial rivals, AFC Leopards on the ‘Inter-webs derby’.

AFC Leopards, who are a distant 13th on the log, 20 points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia, tweeted photos of reaction from Ingwe’s side after the opening goal.

“The reaction after our goal against OfficialGMFC #MashemejiDerby #Ingwe,” read a tweet on official AFC Leopards twitter account.

But K’Ogalo responded to the tweet by a ‘second half-counter attack’ and a slight bunter to Ingwe.

“After losing 3 consecutive Mashemeji derbies we understand your joy since a draw is a relief. We are still top of the table though,” Gor Mahia replied.

Gor Mahia are top of the league with 44 points, six clear of second placed Sofapaka, who have played a game more.