Gor Mahia coach apologize to match official

Gor's coach Dylan Kerr has made a personal apology to match official who was accused of making a wrong call against his side in Gor Mahia’s 2-1 win over Sofapaka on Wednesday.

Meddie Kagere scored the match-winning goal after Umaru Kasumba had equalized George Odhiambo opening goal in a nerve wrecking win at Moi Stadium.

It was Kasumba's goal that drew controversy after Gor Mahia players protested the equalizers saying that it was offside with the linesman holding his ground.

But after reviewing the clip the goal, Kerr was satisfied with the call.

"We defended all set pieces well but their goal was miss shot and deflected and I apologise to the linesman because he got the decision right after looking at the highlights," Kerr told the official Gor Mahia website.

Kerr who is yet to lose a KPL league match after 10 rounds of matches in charge praised the work ethics of striker Jacques Tuyisenge despite missing a penalty in second half. "Jaques missed a penalty but his work ethic alongside Meddie is amazing," he noted.

"My defence was awesome and Boniface is now back to what I believe he should be - Kenya's number one."

Gor Mahia are patched top of the summit with 48 points, eight clear of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz. K’Ogalo will next host Bandari at the same venue on Saturday.