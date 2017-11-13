Gor Mahia coach celebrates title with a new Tattoo

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr celebrated his first title with K’Ogalo with a new tattoo on his limb.

The Englishman is set to lift his maiden title with Gor Mahia on November 18 in Kisumu having guided the club to a record 16th league crown in his first season.

Kerr joined Gor Mahia last July and went on to lift his first major title with a record 73 points and a game to spare. The new man in town joined in the celebration of K’Ogalo’s success by encrypting a tattoo on his left leg.

“2017 KPL Champions,” reads the embedded text of the tattoo that has a complete Gor Mahia logo including the date the club was founded - 1968.

While there has been uncertainty on Kerr’s future at Gor Mahia, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United defender sent a strong message of long-term commitment to the ever loyal Gor Mahia fans with a new tattoo.