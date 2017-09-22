Gor Mahia coach challenges fringe players ahead of Tusker tie

Coach Dylan Kerr has never tasted defeat in nine outings in the Kenyan Premier League, with seven of them ending in straight wins

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr says he will not risk playing fringe players unless they prove their worth in the team.

Since his arrival, the English man has never tasted defeat in nine outings in the Kenyan Premier League, with seven of them ending in straight wins. However, the tactician is not ready to sacrifice his fine record for fringe players, who he feels have a lot to prove.

"I definitely want to give as many players a chance to play for Gor Mahia, that is my desire. But sometimes, they have to prove they are worth it; if a player impresses me in training and gives his best, why will I deny him a chance? But if he struggles in training, definitely I will not risk playing him.

"We are in a situation where every point counts, and I cannot drop points to make someone happy."

K'Ogalo will face defending champions Tusker this weekend, at Kericho Green Stadium.