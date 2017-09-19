Gor Mahia coach challenges trio to up game

K’Ogalo were held to a barren draw by struggling Thika United last Sunday at the bumpy Thika Sub-County Stadium

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has challenged three players in the team to produce their best if they are to reclaim the league title this season.

Burundian international, Karim Nizigiyimana and his defence partner, Godfrey Walusimbi as well as midfielder Meddie Kagere have all been told to do more on the pitch as Kerr seeks to steer Gor Mahia boat to a safe docking and a first league title since 2015.

“I want to see more from Nizigiyimana, I want to see more from Walusimbi and Meddie Kagere. They are international players,” Kerr, who was reacting after Gor Mahia dropped two points against Thika United last weekend said.

But even as Kerr looks forward to picking points in the remaining matches, he will need the best level of concentration from his players with 10 rounds of matches still to go.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel in some way, but I am not thinking about the title. Right now it's about winning games and getting to know the formation that works best for the team,” the Englishman, who has been in charge of Gor Mahia for only two months told official KPL website.

“I have only been here two months and it takes time to know these things. Such results are a reminder that it will not be an easy walk to the finish line.”

With six wins and two draws in the last eight games in charge since he took over, Kerr’s Gor Mahia are perched top of the table with 51 points, nine above closest challenger, Sofapaka, who are placed second on 42 points.