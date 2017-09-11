Gor Mahia coach delighted by team performance

The Englishman took his record to six wins in seven league matches, leaving Gor Mahia six point ahead of Sofapaka

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr is delighted by the attitude of his players following a massive 4-0 win over Nzoia Sugar over the weekend.

The Englishman took his record to six wins in seven league matches, a run that has since seen leaders Gor Mahia open six point gap between them and second placed Sofapaka.

"I'm proud of the players’ good professional attitude in our quest to achieve the best. That in itself is a great factor for success," Kerr told the club official website after a sweet win in Kisumu.

"l had prior information about how Nzoia United play and we knew what exactly to train on to get good results,"

"We had good finishes, something that has been a worry in many matches. We trained on set pieces.”

Jacques Tuyisenge netted a brace while Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata grabbed a goal each to put things way beyond the millers.

The Briton’s next assignment will be a match against Chemelil Sugar on Thursday in Kisumu

"We will be keeping everyone together prepared to play. We have two games in 48 hours but we are always focused on one game at a time and keep our minds on the three points."

Gor Mahia are top of the Kenya Premier League table with 47 points while Sofapaka who also registered a 4-1 win against Chemelil Sugar are second with 41 points.