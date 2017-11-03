Gor Mahia coach denounce Harambee Stars job reports

Gor Mahia released a statement denying the reports, adding that the Englishman is happy and willing to extend his stay beyond two years in his stay

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has denounced reports that he is interested n coaching Harambee Stars.

Kerr was quoted in a section of the local press where he allegedly extended a helping hand to Harambee Stars coach, Stanley Okumbi.

But on Friday, Gor Mahia released a statement denying the reports, adding that the Englishman is happy and is willing to extend his stay beyond two years in his contract.

"I do not want the Harambee Stars job. I was asked a straight question if I can be interested in the job and I said 'NO'. I am at Gor Mahia and my contract indicates that I am a Gor Mahia coach and so, I am happy at the club.

“I am not in any way interested in coaching the national team and I wouldn't want to even think about that while at the moment," the Englishman who joined Gor Mahia last July was quoted on the club official website.

"This is where I want to be and hopefully I will renew my contract so that we can achieve more together," added Kerr.

Kerr guided Gor Mahia to a record 16th Kenyan Premier League title in his maiden season.

Gor Mahia still have three games before they lay their hands on the trophy on November 18th in Kisumu when they play Sony Sugar in the last match at Moi Stadium.