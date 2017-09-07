Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr wary of Nzoia Sugar threat

The fifteen times league champions have managed to bag 16 points out of possible 18 in their last six matches of the league

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr says his side will have to trade cautiously against Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.

The Western-based side has registered just one win in three league outings, losing the other two against Sofapaka and Thika United respectively.

Kerr says the fact that he does not know his opponents well makes it even trickier."I understand Nzoia is a good team, even the standings can tell you that.

“For sure I do not know how they play, but my job is to prepare my team and ensure tactics are in place to win the match. It is important that we get maximum points and ensure we maintain our gap and lead,” Kerr told Goal.

"We are working on our finishing; we have to ensure we get as many goals as possible and defend well."

Gor Mahia will face the sugar millers minus key player Godfrey Walusimbi but Kerr is confident they will prevail. “Walusimbi (Godfrey) is not available, he is returning on Saturday, meaning we cannot include him.”

When the two sides met in the first leg, a Meddie Kagere strike was all the former champions needed to down the sugar millers.

K’Ogalo commands a healthy lead of 44 points, six more than second placed Sofapaka, who have played one game more.