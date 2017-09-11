Gor Mahia coach fumes at ‘corrupt’ NTSA

The Englishman was stopped on the road by the NTSA officials who allegedly demanded Sh20, 000 from his personal driver

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has hit out at National Transport Authority and Safety Authority (NTSA) for demanding a bribe from his driver.

The Englishman, who was on his way to Narok to watch a Kenyan Premier League match between second placed Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar on Sunday, was stopped by the NTSA officials who allegedly demanded Sh20, 000 from his personal driver.

Kerr who came to Kenya last July, received a culture shock of a lifetime he watched helplessly as his driver pleads for his innocence after he was accused of drink -driving'.

“Thank you to the NTSA/Police for showing me the bad in Kenya. Stopped my driver, falsely accused of drink-drive and want Sh20,000. Unbelievable,” Kerr took to Twitter to vent his anger.

“I was on my way to see Sofapaka v Chemeli and missed 45 minutes ... I love my job & they took that away from me… Furious!” added the new K’Ogalo coach who spent over three hours sorting out the mess.

Despite the long wait, a shocked Kerr stood by his driver whom he referred to as 'my friend' for the entire duration of the ordeal.

“I would never leave. He's my rafiki (friend) and not only my driver. Someone who works hard for Gor Mahia. Funny thing is, I knew what they were after.”

"I've heard of these things but to see it and see them divide the cash, and say "ok free to go" after three hours of what I can say is embarrassing,”

NTSA, in a reply, promised to follow up the case.

Kerr guided Gor Mahia to a 4-0 win over Nzoia Sugar in Kisumu, a win that saw his side consolidate their lead at the top of the table with 47 points.