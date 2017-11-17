Gor Mahia coach given last ultimatum

Dylan Kerr is expected to lead K'Ogalo to the podium to pick their 16th KPL title at Kisumu's Moi Stadium on Saturday

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has been given an ultimatum to win his last league match against Sony Sugar.

Kerr is expected to lead K'Ogalo to the podium to pick their 16th Kenyan Premier League title at Kisumu's Moi Stadium on Saturday.

But the reigning KPL Coach of the month for September has been told by K'Ogalo's top management to win his last game against the Millers. This is the second target for Kerr, who took over Gor Mahia's dressing room last July.

“I just had a meeting with the chairman (Ambrose Rachier) and he gave me a second ultimatum. The first was to win the league and now to win the last match,” Kerr revealed.

Gor Mahia won the league last October with four matches to spare.