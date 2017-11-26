Gor Mahia coach jets back home for vacation

Kerr is expected back in the country early January to begin preparation for the continental championship

Gor Mahia head Coach Dylan Kerr will take a one month vacation in his home country before he begins preparation for the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup with the reigning Kenyan champions.

Kerr who lifted his first title as head coach with K’Ogalo in the just concluded season jetted out of the country over the weekend for December holiday in the United Kingdom.

Gor Mahia will carry the Kenyan flag at the continental stage and the Briton has promised to make a difference with the Kenyan representatives this time around.

Kerr joined Gor Mahia last June and went ahead to guide the side to an unprecedented 16th league title.

The Englishman who replaced Brazilian, Jose Marcelo Fereira, better known as 'Ze Maria', lost only one match in the entire second leg with Gor Mahia.