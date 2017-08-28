Gor Mahia coach lauds 'Mashemeji derby' performance

Gor Mahia captain, Musa Mohammed put the ball into his own net to give AFC Leopards a deserved lead

Gor Mahia's five league match winning streak was ended on Sunday afternoon after AFC Leopards held league leaders to a 1-1 draw at Nyayo Stadium.

Musa Mohammed put the ball into his own net to give Ingwe a deserved lead, which was cut short by Meddie Kagere after a mistake by Leopards' defender, Robinson Kamura.

Despite dropping two points, Gor Mahia Coach, Dylan Kerr still lauded the performance of his charges, though the Englishman feels Ingwe made it harder for them.

"Every team we play against makes it hard for us, it wants to win; giving absolutely everything on the pitch.

"It was the same case with Leopards; they came with a mind of getting all three points from us.

“My players coped with the pressure well and created chances which, unfortunately, were not taken.

"We will continue doing better, working harder because we want to win this championship."

K'ogallo are currently leading the standings with 44 points, six behind second placed Sofapaka.