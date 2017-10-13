Gor Mahia coach not carried away by title talks

A win this weekend and a draw in the next outing will be enough to hand the leaders their sixteenth league crown

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is not carried away with title talks despite requiring only four points in the next seven games to lift Kenyan Premier League title.

Gor Mahia will face Mathare United at Thika Sub-County Stadium hoping to continue their good run of 10 unbeaten matches since Kerr took over July.

With seven matches remaining, K’Ogalo have a healthy gap of 15 points between them and closest rival Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz.

But despite the comfort lead at the summit, the Englishman is not taking his foot off the gas. "Right now we are not focusing on the league talks, we have let the people talk about it. We just concentrate on playing football.

"We want to give our fans the football they need and that is why we are focusing on one game at a time," Kerr told Goal.

Mathare United will need a positive outcome from this match to avoid dropping in the bottom of the log, depending on how its opponents play.