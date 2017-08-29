Gor Mahia coach pleads with KPL for standardized balls

K'Ogalo coach Dylan Kerr wants standardized Kenyan Premier League match-balls to be used during training sessions

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr wants standardized Kenyan Premier League match-balls to be used during training sessions.

Kerr, who joined Gor Mahia last July, said that Kenyan Premier League Limited should borrow a leaf from other major leagues in the world like the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga, by introducing one ball for both training and league matches.

Speaking after a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards last Sunday, the Englishman urged the league organizers to improve the game by standardizing the match and training balls.

“All over, teams use same balls all through, but that's not the case here. This is something the league organisers can look into if at all we need to improve," Kerr lamented on the club’s official website.

“This is not an excuse, yes but the fact is that we should have standard or one type of ball used in training as well as matches.”

Kerr has been in charge of six league matches, winning five and drawing once.

In 2015, KPL unveiled Puma as the official ball sponsor for the league with its Puma-Elite 1-Ball as the official ball for KPL league matches and training.