Gor Mahia coach promises fans strong finish to season

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has assured fans of a good display in their final league match against Sony Sugar on Saturday.

K'Ogalo won the league with four matches to spare and since the Englishman took the reigns, the club has been excellent on the pitch. Kerr says it will be good to conclude the season on a high and has urged fans to turn out in large numbers to cheer the players.

"It is going to be a thrilling game, that is guaranteed because we have been really preparing for it with no complacency. We want to bag maximum points and walk to the podium to collect our medals with heads high. We just want to play and win the match for the fans.

"The players have been phenomenal, they have been giving their best and that is why we have won the title," Kerr told Goal.

Kerr won the September Coach of the Month Award after helping the team to five victories and a draw.