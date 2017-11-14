Gor Mahia coach questions ref's judgement

Gor Mahia will be presented with the trophy on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu after their final match against Sony Sugar

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has questioned referee’s judgment in his team’s 1-0 win against Kakamega Homeboyz last Saturday.

Homeboyz were forced to play a big chunk of the game with a man less after Wycliffe Ochomo was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Harun Shakava late in the first half.

But Kerr who took his point tally to 73 following a slim win, thanks to a Jacques Tuyisenge’s lone goal, was unimpressed by the referee's call that worked to his side’s advantage.

“It is a pity that Homeboyz had to play a man down. That red card was really unnecessary because it wasn’t an intentional foul,” Kerr was quoted on KPL official website.

But despite K’Ogalo boss throwing his weight behind Ochomo, KPL upheld the decision that will see the forward miss Kakamega Homeboyz last match against Nzoia Sugar.

