Gor Mahia coach rues Thika Stadium playing surface

The Englishman also think that negative mentality from his players could have contributed to the outcome of the game

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has pointed the poor playing surface at Thika Sub-County Stadium as the main reason why his charges dropped points against host Thika United.

Kenyan Premier League leaders were denied a chance to stretch their lead at the top of the table after they were held to a 0-0 draw by struggling with Thika United on Sunday.

"I was not impressed with the surface; it was poor, made it difficult for us. We usually train on a relatively better surface but when we play in the field like this it makes it hard,” lamented Kerr.

The 15-time league champions came into the match as favorites but ended up sharing the spoils, something that did not go down well with the Englishman who also thinks that negative mentality from his players could have contributed to the outcome of the game.

"The mentality of my players was also wanting, they came knowing they are going to win, and it came to haunt us. It is something we should work on. The league is still young as far as I am concerned and we should give our best and get points in the remaining matches."

K'Ogalo are leading the table with 51 points, nine behind second-placed Sofapaka.