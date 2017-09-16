Gor Mahia coach set target

The league leaders will be facing Thika United away on Sunday, a match many people are expecting K'ogallo to win

Gor Mahia Coach, Dylan Kerr wants to win his first Kenyan Premier League title undefeated.

The Englishman, who joined K’Ogalo last July, has gone six matches undefeated with one draw in his last seven matches that saw his side open nine-point gap at the top of the table.

Kerr set the target after Gor Mahia’s 3-0 mid-week win over Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu.

“I want three points, players want three points and fans too want three points and we going to try and achieve that undefeated,” Kerr who will be out for his 53rd point against Thika United on Sunday said.

Speaking to the club website separately, Kerr has called for total focus from his players ahead of the remaining games, including a much-anticipated clash with defending champions, Tusker on September 23.

“We have the same target that must be achieved and to do that, we must prepare well for each game while remaining focused.

“Ours is to play one game at a time and we are not looking at the table or thinking about the gap at the moment. We play one game and plan for the next one and the idea is to prepare for each game differently because, everyone wants to beat Gor Mahia and I have to get things right,” Kerr told official Gor Mahia website.

But even as Gor Mahia prepares to take on Thika United at the bumpy Thika Sub-County Stadium, Kerr is not worried about the playing surface in Kiambu County.

“We are not having time to practice on a surface similar to that of Thika stadium but I know my players’ abilities to adapt to any kind of a game or any surface anywhere. We are good to go”

Gor Mahia are currently top of the table with 50 points, nine above Sofapaka who occupies the second position.