Gor Mahia coach slam players after shock defeat

A Chrispinus Oduor goal in the 5th minute was enough to hand coach Francis Kimanzi maximum points against K'Ogalo

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has slammed his charges for a poor show that led to the defeat against Mathare United on Saturday.

A Chrispinus Oduor goal in the 5th minute was enough to hand coach Francis Kimanzi maximum points and a lifeline against relegation. Kerr says the players were a disappointment, and that Mathare deserved maximum points.

“I do not know the team that was playing especially in the first 20 minutes or so, those were not my players. None was playing the way my players should play and in the long run it cost us valuable points. This is a match that we wanted to win but again we were not doing enough,” Kerr told Goal.

"Mathare United gave their best and managed to get what they wanted as compared to my team."

The fifteen times champions need four points from the remaining six matches to be crowned.