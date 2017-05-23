Gor Mahia coach slams Thika United for time wasting

The visitors took a deserved lead in the first half with K'Ogalo waiting for the last minutes to level matters and pick point

Gor Mahia coach Ze Maria has slammed Thika United for time wasting during their league match played on Sunday.

The visitors took a deserved lead in the first half with K'Ogalo waiting for the last minutes to level matters courtesy of second half substitute Godfrey Walusimbi. The Brazilian coach now feels that the referee should have added more than five minutes after regular time as Thika United had resorted to time wasting.

“We created many chances and should have won the match in the first half, but the strikers were not lucky. I also feel that the referee should have added more than just five minutes at the end of regular time. Thika were always on the ground during the second half," Ze Maria told KPL official website.

"They (Thika United) didn’t play at all, just wasting time. I think we played only 35 minutes in the second half.”

His Thika United counterpart Nicholas Muyoti praised his charges for a good game especially at the back. “We are doing very well in defense. We have conceded just one goal in two games and it was from a free-kick. We are now becoming hard to break down. We now need to start breaking down teams.

"I don’t think we have dropped two points. While we had a good chance to win the game, it is also important to note that we were away from home and coming out with a point is good. All the players did extremely well today, Mwinyi Kibwana was my man-of-the-match and I admire the confidence he had when he was scoring our goal.”

Gor Mahia will now take on Posta Rangers in another league match on Sunday.