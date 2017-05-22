Gor Mahia coach speaks after Thika United draw

K'Ogalo coach Ze Maria is comfortable with one point picked from Thika United

Gor Mahia head coach Ze Maria is not surprised with the way Thika United played against his side on Sunday.

The 15-times Kenyan Premier League champions were held to a one-all-draw in the clash and speaking afterwards, Ze Maria seemed unsurprised with the final score.

"It was a tough game for us, we came hoping for three points but it did not happen. When we play smaller teams it becomes hard because they want to win against us.

"My players did their part but I'm a little bit disappointed that we did not win."

Despite sharing the spoils, Gor Mahia remain on top of the table with 26 points.