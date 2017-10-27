Gor Mahia coach: I want to keep the squad together

K'Ogalo coach Dylan Kerr has assured that he will do everything possible to keep the squad intact ahead of next season

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr says his first assignment is to keep the players for next season.

A good number of players will be free agents by the end of the season, following expiry of their contracts. With the English man keen on leaving a mark at the club, he is aiming at working with the players in the continental assignments.

And in this regards, K’Ogalo have moved quickly to tie down Jacques Tuyisenge and Ernest Wendo to new long term contracts. Other players who have committed to long term contracts are Godfrey Walusimbi, captain Musa Mohammed and Haroun Shakava.

"Yes, we will strengthen where we feel there is need, but our first assignment is to ensure we keep these players. They have the quality we need and their contracts should be renewed because I do not want to tamper with my squad at this point of the season.

"The Champions League is very competitive and we have to prepare well in order to get as far as possible,” Kerr told Goal .

Gor Mahia secured their sixteenth league crown last weekend after downing Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal.