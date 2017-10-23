Gor Mahia coach warned and fined by KPL

Kerr guided K'Ogalo to the league title with four matches to play after they defeated Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal in Kericho

Kenyan premier League Limited have warned and fined Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr over improper conduct.

In a terse statement from KPL obtained by Goal, the Briton coach has been warned to change his conduct in future matches following complaints received against him.

“Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr, has been warned on his future conduct following review of complaints received against him relating to his conduct during Gor Mahia matches played on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 (versus Sofapaka) and Saturday, October 14, 2017, (versus Mathare United).

“Against Sofapaka, Kerr invaded the pitch in protest of a goal scored against his team but later apologised for the incident in his post-match interview.

"In the latter match (against Mathare United), Kerr damaged a plastic chair belonging to the management of the Thika Sub-county Stadium and as a result has been fined Sh2, 500 which is the value of the chair. The fine should be paid within 7 (seven) working days.”

The statement added, “Kerr’s actions on both occasions are contrary to Rule 7.1 of the Rules Governing Kenyan Football which cautions against, “Committing any act or making any statement or being responsible for any conduct which the committee considers unsporting, insulting or improper and likely behaviour and likely to bring the game into disrepute.”

Kerr, who took over at K’Ogalo in July, has also been advised to display more mature temperament and follow laid down procedures while lodging complaints as future acts of misconduct will see him charged and summoned to appear before the IDCC.

Kerr guided Gor Mahia to the league title with four matches to play after they defeated Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday.