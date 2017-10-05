Gor Mahia could lose unbeaten coach to Scotland

Kerr says the experiences he has had coaching in Vietnam, South Africa and Tanzania have prepared him well to coach in Britain

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has admitted that he will consider the offer of managing Kilmarnock FC in Scotland.

Kerr, who is unbeaten since signing for the former Kenyan league champions, is among the coaches targeted by the club and has admitted he will jump to take the offer if they contact him.

He told SunSport: “I won’t apply for the manager’s job at Killie. I’ve got a job and that would be disrespectful to Gor Mahia, who are a wonderful club. But if they wanted to speak to me? I’d swim the Med to talk to them.

“They know me; they know my feelings for the club. I spoke to them before. When Allan Johnston left in 2015 I spoke to Billy Bowie and said to him, ‘Give me five minutes and I’ll give you my thoughts’.

“It didn’t happen and they went with Gary Locke. Looking at the club from the outside, none of the last four managers have worked, for whatever reason. Maybe what’s needed is someone with a manager’s mentality, someone who’s forceful.”

Kerr, 50, says the experiences he has had coaching in the likes of Vietnam, South Africa and Tanzania have prepared him for management in Britain. “I feel for Kilmarnock. They can’t go down, a club like them. Being there was a fantastic spell in my career. I’d four years there and we won the Scottish Cup and qualified for Europe twice.

“I don’t know if people remember the kind of person I was and think I don’t take things seriously enough. But I’ve grown up — a bit, anyway!”

He however, says that he loves Gor Mahia and would not want to end his two year contract with the club. “People think, ‘It’s Kenyan football’, but there are pressures. Gor Mahia are one of the biggest clubs in the country and when I joined I was told the job requirement was to win the title.

“We’re well ahead and if our form continues we’ll hopefully achieve that.

“I signed a two-year contract and my ambition is to get the club into the African Champions’ League group stages, which Gor Mahia have never done before. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved but most of it has happened far away from Britain.”