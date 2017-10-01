Gor Mahia defender dedicates goal to beautiful mum

The goal could not have come at a better time for Ochieng who staged a man of the match performance on the day his mother celebrated her 50th birthday

Gor Mahia hero, Wellington Ochieng has dedicated his goal against Bandari to her mother on her 50th birthday.

Ochieng who was handed a start ahead of Burundian Karim Nzigiyimana, scored a goal and then provided an assist in K’Ogalo’s 3-1 win at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

But the goal could not have come at a better time for Ochieng who staged a man-of-the-match performance on the day his mother celebrated her 50th birthday.

The Gor Mahia defender took to social media to celebrate her mother, whom he dedicated his goal and an assist to.

“I dedicate today's (Saturday) goal and assist to my dear mother,” Ochieng wrote on his Facebook fan page.

“She's turned 50 today and I am grateful for everything she's taught me over the years. A happy birthday to a strong lady. May you age with grace. Here's to many more years of your love and support.”

Ochieng’s goal in the 70th minute plus an opener from Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagero’s second goal ensured that Gor Mahia opens 11 point lead at the top of the table with 56 points.