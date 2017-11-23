Gor Mahia defender: Missing the party hurt me

The Burundian tore his Achilles tendon on the right foot against Mathare United and he is expected to be out until February

Gor Mahia full back Karim Nizigiyimana says he really wished to be in Kisumu to celebrate the team's trophy with his colleagues.

The Burundian tore his Achilles tendon on the right foot against Mathare United last month and after surgery he is expected to be out until February next year. The player has also thanked club's chairman Ambrose Rachier for paying him a courtesy visit in his home.

"Definitely I was disappointed with the fact that I missed the party in Kisumu. As a player, you wish to celebrate with your teammates after a tough season, and I am not an exception.

"At the same time I am really happy that we have managed to win the league and our focus should be in the champions league. The chairman (Rachier), did a good thing to pay me a visit and present my medal plus the trophy, it really meant a lot to me."

Nizigiyimana may miss the initial rounds of the continental assignment that is scheduled to start in March.