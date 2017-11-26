Two called up as Gor Mahia defender dropped from Stars squad

Pacy Zoo forward, Nicholas Kipkirui has also been included in the squad

Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava has been dropped from Harambee Stars' Cecafa squad.

The K’Ogalo man who is nursing an injury has since been replaced by Zoo Kericho’s Isaac Kipyegon.

Pacy Zoo forward, Nicholas Kipkirui has also been called up alongside his team mate, Kipyegon.

Stars are set to kick-start their preps on Monday ahead of Cecafa kick off on December 3 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Kenya will begin her campaign against Rwanda on day one.

Full Squad in camp

Goalkeepers: Boniface, Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers).

Defenders: Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars) Isaac Kipyegon (Zoo Kericho).

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Whyvonne Issuza (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ovellah Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar).

Strikers: Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Benjamin Mosha (Sony Sugar), Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho).