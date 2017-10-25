Gor Mahia defender ruled out for rest of the season

Head coach Dylan Kerr says it is a blow for his team but he is sure he has players who can fill in his boots effectively

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will have to do without the services of defender Karim Nizigiyimana for the remaining part of the season.

The fullback twisted his ankle in a 1-0 loss to Mathare United three weeks ago at Thika Municipal Stadium.

"Karim is out. He was injured against Mathare and is quite unfortunate he will not take any part in the remaining four matches. We have to do without him, and I believe there are players who can fit in well. We are not going to be complacent just because we have won the league.

"Everyone else is available and we are targeting to finish the season on a high, maximum points is what we are aiming at."

With four matches to conclude the season, Gor Mahia has already hit a sixty point mark, seven points above former champions Tusker.