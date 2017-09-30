Gor Mahia defender summoned back to Uganda for national duties

Kenyan Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia have to do without their dependable asset in the coming days after he was summoned for national duties

Gor Mahia defender, Godfrey Walusimbi has been named in Uganda squad that will face Ghana in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda Cranes will take on Ghana’s Black Stars on next weekend, October 7, an assignment that may see Kenyan Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia have to do without their dependable asset in the coming days.

Gor Mahia takes on Bandari today, Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu in a league match.

A win for K’Ogalo will take their points tally to 51 with their closest challenger, Kakamega Homeboyz having to wait until Sunday to take to the pitch.

Homeboyz will travel to Nakuru to face Ulinzi Stars at the Afraha Stadium.

Uganda provisional Squad:



Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Benjamin Ochan, Isma Watenga, Tom Ikara



Defenders: Denis Iguma, Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Awany, Isaac Muleme, Isaac Isinde, Bernard Muwanga, John Adriko, Fred Okot



Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa, Tony Mawejje, Geoffrey ‘Baba’ Kizito, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Tom Masiko, Ivan Ntege, Luwagga Kizito, Karisa Milton, Joseph Ochaya, Shafiq Kagimu, Gadaffi Gardinho, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Tadeo Lwanga.



Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Faruku Miya, Idrisa Lubega, Derrick Nsibambi, Nelson Senkatuka, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Paul Mucureezi