Gor Mahia defender suspended against Chemelil Sugar

Haron Shakava is set to miss K'Ogalo's mid-week Kenyan league match against Chemeili Sugar in Kisumu on Wednesday

Gor Mahia’s quest to reclaim the Kenyan Premier League title has received a slight dent following the suspension of a key defender.

Haron Shakava is set to miss Gor Mahia’s mid-week clash against Chemeili Sugar in Kisumu on Wednesday.

League leaders, Gor Mahia will be up to open a nine point gap between them and second placed Sofapaka when they take on the millers. Shakava, will, however, sit out after picking a fifth yellow card in K’Ogalo’s 4-0 win against Nzoia Sugar in Kisumu on Saturday.

Chemelil Sugar, on the other hand, will be without first choice goalkeeper John Waw, who was red carded in the miller’s 4-1 defeat against Sofapaka at Narok County Stadium.

Gor Mahia are top of the table with 47 points while Chemelil Sugar are sitting 12th with 28 points from 24 games.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more