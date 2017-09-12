Gor Mahia defender suspended against Chemelil Sugar

Haron Shakava is set to miss K'Ogalo's mid-week Kenyan league match against Chemeili Sugar in Kisumu on Wednesday

Gor Mahia’s quest to reclaim the Kenyan Premier League title has received a slight dent following the suspension of a key defender.

Haron Shakava is set to miss Gor Mahia’s mid-week clash against Chemeili Sugar in Kisumu on Wednesday.

League leaders, Gor Mahia will be up to open a nine point gap between them and second placed Sofapaka when they take on the millers. Shakava, will, however, sit out after picking a fifth yellow card in K’Ogalo’s 4-0 win against Nzoia Sugar in Kisumu on Saturday.

Chemelil Sugar, on the other hand, will be without first choice goalkeeper John Waw, who was red carded in the miller’s 4-1 defeat against Sofapaka at Narok County Stadium.

Gor Mahia are top of the table with 47 points while Chemelil Sugar are sitting 12th with 28 points from 24 games.