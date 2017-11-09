Gor Mahia defender undergoes successful surgery

The Burundian star last featured for the league champions during the defeat to Mathare United at Thika Municipal Stadium

Gor Mahia defender Karim Nizigiyimana has been ruled out for the next three months after undergoing surgery.

The Burundian star last featured for the league champions during the defeat to Mathare United. Nizigiyimana was stretched off in the 14th minute after picking an injury.

Scans on the player have now confirmed that Nizigiyimana had a torn Achilles tendon on his right foot that required surgery. On Thursday, the player underwent a successful surgery to repair the leg at a Nairobi Hospital and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season.

A source within the club told Goal, “Karim will not be involved in remaining two matches. He has undergone surgery and doctors have suggested that the earliest he can return is after three months.

“We expect him (Karim) to resume training in February. That is the earliest he can kick the ball. We wish him a quick recovery.”