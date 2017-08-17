Gor Mahia demand for Sh100million to release midfielder

The former Western Stima midfielder has already handed in a transfer request to ditch K’Ogalo for FK Tirana of Albania

Gor Mahia are now asking for a transfer fee of Sh100million to release want away midfielder Kenneth Muguna.

The former Western Stima midfielder has already handed in a transfer request to ditch K’Ogalo for Albania, where he is scheduled to sign a contract with FK Tirana.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has told Nation Sport that they can only release the player, who was named the best in 2016 season, if the Albania club parts with Sh100m as transfer fee. “If they are willing to pay Sh100m, then we have no problem releasing the player.”

This statement comes hours after the player maintained that he expects to leave Gor Mahia for FK Tirana this month. Muguna has also asked Gor Mahia fans to “understand” his decision of seeking greener pastures in Europe.

“(Gor Mahia fans) kindly understand, I am sad to say this but I really want to go to Europe and build my career... it will not be the end of Gor Mahia. Even the likes of Olunga left but the club has remained a force.”

“I spoke to the club chairman before we went to the polls. He asked for official communication from Tirana. Now they have received a letter from (FK) Tirana requesting for my services. I want to meet him again to reiterate my desire to leave.”

It is not clear whether Muguna will be involved when Gor Mahia takes on Muhoroni Youth in a Kenyan Premier League match this weekend.