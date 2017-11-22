Gor Mahia dominate Harambee Stars squad

AFC Leopards contributed five players while Kariobangi Sharks hard three-Masoud Juma, Petillah Omotto and Ovellah Ochieng

Gor Mahia players dominate the 25-man Harambee Stars squad released on Wednesday by head coach Paul Put.

K’Ogalo captain, Musa Mohammed will lead six other members of the champion-winning squad when Harambee Stars report to camp on Sunday in readiness for the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Other Gor Mahia players who got Put’s nod in his first assignment since he was unveiled as the new head of technical bench are, goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, defenders Wellington Ochieng, Harun Shakava, midfielder, Kenneth Muguna Ernest Wendo and George Odhiambo.

Gor Mahia is followed by AFC Leopards who contributed five players while Kariobangi Sharks have three-Masoud Juma, Pettilah Omotto and Ovellah Ochieng.

Goalkeepers: Boniface, Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders: Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars)

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Whyvonne Issuza (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ovellah Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar)

Strikers: Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Benjamin Mosha (Sony Sugar)