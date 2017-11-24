Gor Mahia to drop seven players ahead of next season

Head coach Dylan Kerr says his main objective is to ensure K'Ogalo reach the Group stages of Caf Champions League

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia are set to release more than seven players.

A reliable source within the club has intimated to Goal that striker Timothy Otieno and winger John 'Softie' Ndirangu are among those players, who are considered to be surplus to requirements.

Others on the exit list are utility defender Mike Simiyu and Anthony Mbugua who has also been used sparingly.

Already, the champions are in the market for quality replacements and have reportedly sealed the signature of Ulinzi Stars man Samuel Onyango and are on the verge of completing a move for As Port Louis 2000 striker Ephram Guikan.

Head coach Dylan Kerr says his main objective is to ensure K'Ogalo reach the group stages of Caf Champions League.