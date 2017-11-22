Gor Mahia duo 'ineligible' for Cecafa tournament

Host Kenya will take on Hey’s charges in the opening match of Group A that also has Tanzania, Zanzibar and guests Libya

Gor Mahia duo Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere may not take part in 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge with Rwanda team.

This is after former Harambee Stars coach Anthony Hey, who is currently in charge of the Amavubi, revealed that he will not use Rwandan professional players in the two-week event.

Cecafa is set to kick-off on December 3-17 in Kisumu, Kakamega and Afraha Stadia

“We will not use professional players at the Challenge Cup as we need to look at the home-based players as we prepare for Chan finals,” Hey, who managed Kenya between February-November 2009 was, quoted by the NewTimes.

The German will use Rwandan local-based players to build a team for the Chan 2018. “We need to build a positive side that will not just go to Morocco to make numbers.

"We have to look at what is best for us as we preparations for Chan, so we have decided to use only local players.”

