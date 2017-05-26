Gor Mahia duo named in Rwanda squad for Afcon duty

K’Ogalo players have been named in Rwanda provisional squad for Afcon match against CAR in June

Two players from Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia have been named in Rwanda national squad ahead of their Afcon 2019 qualification match against Central Africa Republic scheduled for June 11.

The duo is midfielder Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza and striker Jacques Tuyisenge in a 25-man list announced by head coach Hey Antoine on Thursday. Mugiraneza is earning his first call-up since joining Gor Mahia in January 2017 and the coach says his provisional team is composed of capable players, who he believes will post good results.

"We know now that the players that we have invited are ready physically for the international football and we will have a very tough training schedule especially in the first couple of days and they will be ready for our opening game.

"We have the quality, physical preparations and now we need to get the players mentally ready for this very difficult match and we will go to Bangui to have a first official successful match on the June 11," he told ferwafa.rw.

The match will be played at Stade Barthelemy Boganda in Bangui.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Ndayishimiye Eric (Rayon Sports), Nzarora Marcel (Police FC) and Kwizera Olivier (Bugesera FC).

Defenders: Rucogoza Aimable (Bugesera), Nirisarike Salomon (AFC Tubize), Nsabimana Aimable (APR Fc), Manzi Thierry (Rayon Sports), Bayisenge Emery (KAC Kénitra), Omborenga Fitina (MFK Topvar Topoľčany), Rusheshangoga Michel (APR Fc), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (APR FC) and Iradukunda Eric (AS Kigali).

Midfielders: Niyonzima Ally (Mukura VS), Niyonzima Olivier Sefu (Rayon Sports), Mugiraneza Jean Baptiste (Gor Mahia), Bizimana Djihad (APR FC), Iranzi Jean Claude (MFK Topvar Topoľčany ), Nshuti Dominique Savio (Rayon Sports), Niyonzima Haruna (Young Africans), Kalisa Rachid (MFK Topvar Topoľčany).

Strikers: Tuyisenge Jacques (Gor Mahia), Usengimana Danny (Police FC), Mugisha Gilbert (Pepiniere), Sugira Ernest (As Vita Club) and Mico Justin (Police FC).