Gor Mahia duo withdraw from Harambee Stars camp

K'ogalo have revealed to Goal that two of their players have pulled out of Kenya squad preparing for upcoming Afcon duty

Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava and attacker Timothy Otieno have withdrawn from Harambee Stars camp, Goal can reveal.

The two will instead, join their club teammates for a flight to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Friday to participate in the SportPesa Super Cup. Club deputy secretary general Ronald Ngala says the duo had initially been earmarked for Stars` friendly with Angola, but with the game failing to materialise, they had no option but slot them in for the Dar assignment.

"The plan was to have them for friendly with Angola, which basically was a preparation match for Chan but now that the friendly did not materialise, we are going with them to Tanzania," Ngala told Goal.

K`Ogalo are poised to fly to the Tanzanian capital aboard a Kenya Airways flight from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 3pm.