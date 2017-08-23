Kagere's lone goal restores Gor Mahia lead at the summit

A Meddie Kagere strike was enough to hand Gor Mahia their fifth straight win in the Kenyan Premier League against Posta Rangers.

The league leaders came into the match as clear favourites considering their recent form where they have won four straight matches as compared to their opponents who have been having mixed results.

It was the mailmen who started well though and could have gone ahead in the 2nd minute. Titus Achesa cut in from the right and crossed the ball to Gor Mahia danger zone. Peter Odhiambo parried the ball weakly and it fell on Dennis Mukaisi whose effort was cleared off the line by Wellington Ochieng.

K'ogallo reacted by pinning their opponents in their own half, and in the 17th minute, a fierce strike by the dangerous Kagere missed the target by inches. He however made it right four minutes later. An excellent build up ended with Kenneth Muguna passing the ball to the Rwandan.

The striker sliced the ball past Patrick Matasi to give Gor Mahia a deserved lead. It could have been worse for the mailmen in the dying minute of the first halfs, but Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge and Godfrey Walusimbi missed glorious opportunities while Patrick Matasi also did his part excellently.

Weather conditions were unfavourable especially in the second half, as the heavy rains made it hard for the players to effectively control and pass the ball.

The condition made it harder even for the goalkeeper as noted in the 50th minute when Ochieng attempted to pass the ball to his keeper who miss-controlled, almost gifting the opponents a goal.

The lively Kagere almost made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. He went past his marker and unleashed a fierce strike that almost caught Matasi napping. But the ex-:Leopards man put the ball to safety with his second attempt.

With 10 minutes left, Rangers increased the tempo, using long throws especially in the opponent's third. But the defense was on top. Odhiambo made a mistake in his 18- yard box prompting the referee to award an indirect free-kick with a minute left but was agonizingly shot wide by Matasi.