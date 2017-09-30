Gor Mahia extends friendly invite for Tunisian giants

K'Ogalo has challenged Espérance of Tunis for a friendly to end debate on which is the best team between the two sides

Gor Mahia has challenged Espérance Sportive de Tunis for a friendly to end the debate on which is the best team between the two sides.

K’Ogalo beat Espérance in a two-legged fixture to lift a historic Nelson Mandela Cup title in 1987. Thirty-years later, it seems that the debate on, who is the best team between Esperance and the Kenyan giants, is not coming to an end.

Instead, Gor Mahia have extended a humble invite to Espérance’s online jab that suggested that the Tunisian side has since posted much success continentally compared to Gor Mahia, who are yet to win a continental showpiece since then.

The debate was ignited by a simple tweet on a handle, Kenyan Facts, which posted a picture of former Gor Mahia captain, Austin Oduor holding the Mandela Cup trophy.

“Gor Mahia captain Austin Oduor lifts the Nelson Mandela Cup after beating Esperance in 1987,” read the tweet.

But in their response, Esperance threw in a jab at Gor Mahia dip of form in the continental stage, something that a boastful K’Ogalo did not take lightly, even going ahead to remind their 1987 opponents that they have since played English Premier League side, Everton.

“Since we have won all the African Cups and you?” posed Esperance in a reply.

But Gor Mahia hit back while at the same time extending an invite for a repeat of 1987 match: “Well we have won the GOtv Shield (sic) and we played Everton. If you guys are interested in a friendly we guarantee you the same scoreline!”

Fans of both sides also joined the debate with Salah Zarah tweeting: “What did you become? What did you win since? Anyway nice to see you guys still celebrating a victory against us! 30 years later?

But Edward Onywera defended Gor Mahia position: “The referee helped Esperance at EL Menza, giving two dubious penalties but we showed them fireworks in Nairobi. Long live Gor Mahia.”